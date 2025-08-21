Musk's Mess In Europe Allows VW To Clean Up In EV Sales

A decade ago, Volkswagen got caught out on its "clean diesel" claims by some scrappy university students who independently tested the emissions on a TDI vehicles and found way more pollutants coming out the tailpipe than the onboard computers recorded during emission testing. Shady software was the culprit, and VW spent $37.2 billion in recalls, fines, and fixes for its dirty diesels, and the exposure of the cheating through other automakers chicanery into the public's eye.

In response to the Dieselgate scandal, VW leaned hard into EVs. The company had a goal of beating best-selling Tesla at its own game, a strategy that saw sales flailing until recently. Thanks to the rise in quality of VW's EVs and the drop in Musk's cachet in Europe, VW has finally over taken the EV giant. From Bloomberg:

The group's vehicle sales increased in the second quarter, driven by a 38% gain in global EV deliveries from the previous year. VW's updated ID models—a hatchback, an SUV crossover and a full-size sedan—have garnered praise for fresh interiors and revamped software. In Europe its latest battery-powered cars have outsold Tesla's in recent months, benefiting in no small part from Elon Musk's political antics, but also from improved quality. The group is on track to be Europe's top EV maker for 2025, ahead of Tesla, Stellantis and Renault.

VWs early EVs left a lot to be desired, but it looks like European buyers have forgiven the company for both its bald-face emissions cheating (on a continent where they take that sort of this very seriously) and its shaky first steps into the electron-powered car world. The introduction of a €25,000 hatchback next month could be the nail in the Tesla sales coffin that VW has been looking for. A good thing too, as sales in the world's largest EV market, China, are looking weaker all the time thanks to the sharp rise of domestic manufacturers.