Tesla Board Gives Musk $29 Billion Award Despite The Mess He's Made

In a normal world, the type of CEO who puts out bad, half-baked products, doesn't deliver on promises and tanks the brand's reputation by aligning themselves with one of the most divisive political figures of our time just to have a very public falling out with that guy, doesn't get a bonus of any kind from their company. Well, Tesla doesn't exist in a normal world, and that's why its board just approved a share award to CEO Elon Musk worth $29 billion.

The move comes after a Delaware court ruling voided his original 2018 $50-ish billion pay package as being unfair to shareholders. The judge said the board's approval process was flawed and unfair to shareholders. They probably have a point. From Reuters:

Musk kicked off an appeal in March against the order, claiming a lower court judge made multiple legal errors in rescinding the record compensation. Earlier this year, Tesla said its board had formed a special committee to consider some compensation matters involving Musk, without disclosing details. Tesla is at a turning point as Musk, its largest shareholder with a 13% stake, shifts focus from a promised affordable EV platform to robotaxis and humanoid robots, positioning the company more as an AI and robotics firm than an automaker. The new award is designed to gradually boost Musk's voting power, something he and shareholders have consistently said was key to keeping him focused on Tesla's mission, the special committee said in the filing. "While we recognize Elon's business ventures, interests and other potential demands on his time and attention are extensive and wide-ranging ... we are confident that this award will incentivize Elon to remain at Tesla," the committee said in a regulatory filing on Monday. It added that if the Delaware courts fully reinstate the 2018 CEO Performance Award, the new interim grant will either be forfeited or offset and there will be no "double dip," it added.

This package will theoretically keep Musk tied to Tesla through at least 2027. He'll need to stick around or it won't actually vest.

Of course, all of this is happening as the company struggles more than it ever has before. The stock has lost about a quarter of its value so far this year as sales continue to tumble due to an aging lineup and Musk's devious political antics. It also has to deal with strong competition in the U.S. from GM, Hyundai and BMW, and don't even get me started on China.