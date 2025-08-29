Full Self-Driving May Be Hurting Tesla's Reputation More Than It's Helping

A new survey shows that more U.S. consumers are actually turned off by Tesla's Full Self-Driving driver assist system. They say it actually pushes them away from the brand rather than drawing them to it. This flies directly in the face of CEO Elon Musk's fervent promotion of the tech as a key feature in his electric vehicles.

The Electric Vehicle Intelligence Report for August, which political consulting firm Slingshot Strategies published, polled 8,000 Americans. Just 14% of them said FSD would make them more likely to buy a Tesla. At the same time 35% said the tech would make them less likely, the remaining 51% said FSD wouldn't swing them one way or the other. You gotta love the average American consumer. From CNBC:

Nearly half of consumers surveyed by Slingshot said they think FSD technology should be illegal. For Tesla, the troubling results land in the middle of a sales slump resulting from an aging lineup of electric vehicles and increased competition from rivals. There's also reputational damage in response to Musk, his incendiary political rhetoric, work with the Trump administration and support of Germany's far-right AfD party. Sales of Tesla cars in Europe plunged 40% in July from a year earlier, the seventh consecutive month of declines. [...] For now, Tesla still relies on EV sales for the vast majority of its revenue, though Musk has touted FSD as one of the company's big advantages over competitors. Last month, executives suggested that Tesla has a market education problem when it comes to driving adoption of FSD.

Musk said Tesla reps would start telling customers about FSD when they bring in their cars for service, and they would begin reaching out to drivers, sending them videos of how the system works.

I don't know, Elon. When you look at these numbers, it doesn't really seem like an education thing. Sure, a lot of people haven't made up their minds on FSD just yet, but it's hard a "vast majority." For the most part, folks know what the system is, and more importantly, what it isn't.