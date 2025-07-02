Tesla Q2 Deliveries Fall Drastically Year-Over-Year

Well, it's July 2, which for most people means it's almost the holiday weekend. In the car world, though, the beginning of July marks the end of the second quarter of the year and the release of automakers' Q2 sales numbers. If you're a numbers nerd, it's one of the biggest holidays of the year, but something tells us Tesla really wishes it could have skipped releasing its Q2 numbers this year. That's because, no matter how you look at it, sales are down significantly.

According to Tesla's official numbers, it delivered 384,122 vehicles in Q2, a roughly 14% drop compared to the 443,956 vehicles it delivered in Q2 2024. That's also about 18% lower than the 466,140 deliveries we saw in Q2 2023. That also brings Tesla's deliveries through the first half of the year to 720,803, marking a drop of more than 13% compared to the 830,766 deliveries Tesla managed through the first half of 2024. H1 deliveries in 2023 were 889,015, meaning 2025's deliveries were a full 19% lower than they were two years ago.

Of course, since this is Tesla we're talking about, the news that Tesla's declining sales have continued will actually make the stock price go up. It may not make sense, but hey, that's just business, baby.