Tesla Wants To Lure Back Chinese Customers With Longer Model Y L

Tesla needs a win in China after months of losing ground to home-grown competition, and it believes the newly elongated six-seater Model Y L will be the answer to its prayers. The Austin, Texas-based automaker started accepting orders for the new car this week with a starting price of 339,000 yuan — about $47,200. That's right in line with local rivals that are all vying to win over middle-class families in the country.

The Model Y L (not the best name in the world) is about 5.9 inches longer than a standard Model Y, and it's designed to better accommodate a third row. Technically, you can get a standard Model Y with a third row, but that's cruel and unusual punishment. It also comes with 467 miles of range, according to Tesla — putting it on par with the performance version of the current five-seat car it sells in the country. From Bloomberg:

The pricing puts the six-seat model in direct competition with Li Auto's L8 variant and the Huawei-backed Aito M8. Tesla has been losing ground to domestic manufacturers, with shipments from its Shanghai factory slipping back into decline in July and local deliveries plummeting 12% from the same period last year. [...] The new variant's pricing seeks to make up for delays in more advanced driver-assistance features that Tesla has marketed as Full Self-Driving, or FSD. The company has piloted the functions with its users since February, but has made slow progress. While Tesla's global lineup has remained largely consistent for years, the new Model Y L suggests an effort to gain share in the world's largest auto market, where new EV models are launched every month. Earlier this month, the American EV maker unveiled a longer-range Model 3 sedan in China, capable of an extended 830 kilometers on a charge.

It's hard to say if this new model will make up for all of the damage CEO Elon Musk has done to the company's brand or the simple fact that home-grown automakers are building better vehicles at more competitive prices, but I suppose time will tell. Tesla has been on quite the self-inflicted losing streak lately, so it really needs the Model Y L to be a success