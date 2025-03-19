This Is Every Car Brand Killed By GM

General Motors has been around for a long time — 117 years, in fact, as of the date of this writing in 2025. It was founded as a holding company by William C. Durant in September of 1908, and the first thing it did was purchase the Buick Motor Company. Over the intervening century and change, 43 different auto companies have operated under The General's banner, running the gamut from famous marques like Cadillac, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile to companies like Oakland, LaSalle, Sheridan, and McLaughlin that only big car nerds like me remember.

Today, we're going to take a little walk through history and check out all the car companies that General Motors has shuttered over the years. In an attempt to keep the list manageable, we're just going to focus on brands originating in North America. This is why, for instance, you won't find Daewoo or Saab in the article.

In addition, sharp-eyed car nerds may notice a few marques — Little, Mason, Passport, and Winton — aren't included here. These were omitted for various reasons, mostly because they didn't fit our criteria. Passport, for example, was primarily a chain of GM-owned car dealerships that sold Isuzus and Saabs (and a badgineered, Daewoo-built version of the Opel Kadett E branded as a Passport.)

The other three are Brass-era car companies that were either snatched up by GM after they declared bankruptcy on their own (Winton and Mason/Maytag), or were so short-lived (Little) that they're essentially a footnote to larger marques.