U.S. Auto Industry Will Now Pay Zero Tariffs To Export Cars To Europe That Europeans Don't Want

Automakers generally want to build vehicles where they sell them, for three main reasons. First, they can manufacture the models that a particular market wants. BMW makes SUVs at its factory in South Carolina (and is the U.S.' top exporter by value thanks to that plant, too). Second, local production avoids issues with exchange rates and tariffs, although decades of free-trade had lowered U.S. tariffs to negligible levels. And third, local production makes regulatory approval easier to manage. Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has my favorite quote on the topic, via the BBC: "You don't want to ship cars around the world. They're big boxes of expensive air."

So it's pointless to expect U.S. carmakers to suddenly start manufacturing more vehicles in the U.S. to export to the EU. They don't make the small, fuel-efficient cars that Europeans want, and even if they did, they'd choose to make them in Europe.

It's also worth pointing out that both GM and Ford have been retreating from Europe. GM sold its Opel/Vauxhall division to the PSA Group (now part of Stellantis) in 2017, exiting the market after decades of struggles with profitability. Ford has phased out of the passenger car business in Europe, preferring to concentrate on commercial vans and crossovers. A 10% tariff being dropped to zilch isn't going to suddenly incentivize U.S. automakers to build a bunch of subcompacts, nor is it going to liberate Europe's previously deprived buyers of large SUVs and pickups.