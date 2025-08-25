The U.S. May Just Get Euro-Spec Cars Out Of Proposed EU Trade Deal

You know how Europe gets cooler cars than us, with better headlights and more power? Well, under a framework trade deal between the United States and the European Union, we may start to get those Euro-spec vehicles on our shores. From Automotive News:

One sentence in the United States-European Union's framework for a trade agreement could usher in some of the biggest changes the auto industry has seen this century.

"With respect to automobiles, the United States and the European Union intend to accept and provide mutual recognition to each other's standards," according to a joint statement published Aug. 21.

The implication of the language in Article 8 of the statement has divided industry experts.

Some believe that, if enacted, the new rules would allow imported vehicles from each other's regions to be sold on both sides of the Atlantic without meeting the same safety and emissions standards.

Others said automakers would still be required to tailor vehicles to each market. But the potential changes could push the regions to accept the other's safety, emissions and fuel economy test results.

The changes are likely aspirational. The intention to recognize each other's standards is not a commitment, said Jennifer Smith-Veluz, international trade attorney at Butzel.