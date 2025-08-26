BYD's 2,959-HP Yangwang U9 Track Edition Hits 293.54 MPH, Crushing Rimac's EV Top Speed Record
When BYD launched the Yangwang U9 last year it announced the electric supercar had a top speed of 243 mph, making it the fastest Chinese production car by a longshot and faster than a McLaren F1. But it was still 13 mph shy of the Rimac Nevera's world record 256-mph top speed, which the Croatian automaker surpassed this year by hitting 268 mph in the Nevera R. BYD couldn't have that, so it has launched a new Track Edition version of the Yangwang U9 that has an absurd 2,959 horsepower from its four electric motors, 1,672 hp more than the normal U9 and 852 hp more than the Nevera R. The company put the U9 Track Edition's horsepower to good use at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, setting a new EV top speed record of 293.54 mph (472.41 kph).
That makes it one of the fastest cars in the world full stop, beating even the Koenigsegg Agera RS. The top speed run was done with German race car driver Marc Besseng at the wheel, who had driven the basic U9 to its top speed last year. But, as with many automotive records like this, there are a few small caveats.
Faster than a Koenigsegg Agera RS
The U9 Track Edition used for the top speed run was fitted with a roll cage and racing seat, typical for track testing like this. BYD says it was fitted with "a track-focused semi-slick tire" developed in collaboration with Giti Tire, which has "optimised compound materials and a bespoke tread design, [and] an innovative knurling treatment at the wheel-rim interface, combined with high-viscosity lubricant, minimises relative slippage between the tyre and the rim during hard acceleration or braking." It's unclear whether these tires will be street legal and available to customers. Otherwise, everything about the car was production-spec, including its incredible suspension system that not only negates pitch and roll but can jump over potholes, and the electric motors that spin to 30,000 rpm and independently adjust torque to each wheel more than 100 times per second. Aside from an optional carbon-fiber front splitter, the Track Edition's aerodynamics are the same as the normal U9's.
BYD also only conducted the top speed run in one direction. It depends on the certification body, but typically for truly "official" world records, the car needs to set a top speed in both directions, with the actual figure being an average of the two. But when Bugatti became the first automaker to surpass 300 mph with the Chiron Super Sport, it only did so in one direction, and that record is certainly valid. Another EV maker could come in with a lower top speed that was taken as an average and claim the record on that technicality.
Who cares! This freakin' thing hit 293 mph! People love to talk about how EV performance falls off at higher speeds, but watching the Yangwang's telemetry in the video of the top speed run will shut them up. Besseng maintains a ton of speed in the banking, and then when he reaches that final straight it's like the car goes into hyperdrive. The way it accelerates from 250 mph is unbelievable.