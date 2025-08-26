BYD's 2,959-HP Yangwang U9 Track Edition Hits 293.54 MPH, Crushing Rimac's EV Top Speed Record

The U9 Track Edition used for the top speed run was fitted with a roll cage and racing seat, typical for track testing like this. BYD says it was fitted with "a track-focused semi-slick tire" developed in collaboration with Giti Tire, which has "optimised compound materials and a bespoke tread design, [and] an innovative knurling treatment at the wheel-rim interface, combined with high-viscosity lubricant, minimises relative slippage between the tyre and the rim during hard acceleration or braking." It's unclear whether these tires will be street legal and available to customers. Otherwise, everything about the car was production-spec, including its incredible suspension system that not only negates pitch and roll but can jump over potholes, and the electric motors that spin to 30,000 rpm and independently adjust torque to each wheel more than 100 times per second. Aside from an optional carbon-fiber front splitter, the Track Edition's aerodynamics are the same as the normal U9's.

BYD also only conducted the top speed run in one direction. It depends on the certification body, but typically for truly "official" world records, the car needs to set a top speed in both directions, with the actual figure being an average of the two. But when Bugatti became the first automaker to surpass 300 mph with the Chiron Super Sport, it only did so in one direction, and that record is certainly valid. Another EV maker could come in with a lower top speed that was taken as an average and claim the record on that technicality.

Who cares! This freakin' thing hit 293 mph! People love to talk about how EV performance falls off at higher speeds, but watching the Yangwang's telemetry in the video of the top speed run will shut them up. Besseng maintains a ton of speed in the banking, and then when he reaches that final straight it's like the car goes into hyperdrive. The way it accelerates from 250 mph is unbelievable.