Here's a news flash for you: prices almost always go up. In the auto industry, they go up toward the end of the year, when carmakers roll out new and updated models and have an excuse to raise stickers on the fresh sheet metal. This maneuver, of course, is often offset by good deals on the previous model year, as dealers try to move inventory off their lots. This year, a wildcard has been thrown into the mix, in the form of 15 percent tariffs on vehicles imported from Japan and Europe (those levies are currently higher, and it seems some negotiation glitches with the Europeans may keep them there for a while).

Marketplace covered the pricing situation and offered an important takeaway: automakers are running out of time to deal with tariffs. The clock has been ticking all year, and once the end-of-year clear-outs are finished, the bell is going to toll for car companies and consumers alike. The upshot is that new vehicles are likely to get even more expensive, as automakers can't eat tariff-induced costs forever. For the record, the average transaction price is currently hovering just below $50,000 in the U.S., so the inevitable tariff reckoning is not going to be fun. For much of 2025, the auto industry has been inclined to take a low profile here. Carmakers don't want to expose themselves to political attack, and plenty of executives are still recovering from the first Trump administration, when the chief executive showed little compunction about jawboning the industry to achieve his ends.