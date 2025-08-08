Elon Musk Is The Most Disliked Figure In America: Survey

The year started pretty well for Elon Musk. The presidential candidate he supported came into office, he led a new semi-official team to restructure and defund federal agencies, and Tesla stock was riding high (to the tune of a $1 trillion market cap). He was on top of the world! What could possibly go wrong? Well, according to a new Gallup poll, pretty much everything. Of all the so-called "newsmakers" that the pollster asked respondents about, Elon Musk came in dead last for favorability, at 28 points underwater.

For reference, the next three off the bottom were Benjamin Netanyahu (-23%), Marco Rubio (-16%), and someone named Donald Trump (-16%), who I don't think I've ever heard of. In January, Gallup had Musk at -4%, relatively close to evenly liked and disliked. So he's dropped a massive 24 points since his peak just a few months ago, a feat only matched by Rubio.

Not surprisingly given his (very vocal) politics, Musk is viewed dismally by Democrats, at a truly amazing -86%, only beaten out by that Trump at -91%. On the flip side, Republicans approve of Musk by +38%, which might seem good until you realize that's their least-liked of any right-leaning figure. Independents, being independents, are right in the middle, -34%.

Can't anyone bring our country together? Turns out, there is one American who can, although he's also Peruvian and Vatican: Pope Leo XIV, well above water across the ideological spectrum, netting out to +46%. If only he would take our readers' advice for his next Popemobile, he could get a perfect score.