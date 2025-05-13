These Are The Cars The New American Pope Should Use As His Popemobile

In case you somehow didn't hear last week, we've got a new Pope, and for the first time in the history of the papacy, he's American. Not only is Pope Leo XIV (born Robert Prevost) an American, he's from Chicago and loves baseball. That's pretty fun. In honor of the new Pope, last week I asked our readers what car he should use as his Popemobile. The Pope has had Popemobiles made from American cars in the past, like the previous-gen Ram pickup that a bunch of you brought up (and was used for Pope Francis' funeral procession), but I think there's opportunity here to make an even funnier choice.

My idea was that the new Pope should use the GMC Hummer EV as the basis for his Popemobile — it doesn't get much more American than a Hummer, and as Leo XIV has been outspoken about fighting climate change, its electric powertrain would be a great fit. A lot of you also came up with great suggestions, so without further ado, these are the cars that you think the new American Pope should use as the basis for his next Popemobile.