These Are The Cars The New American Pope Should Use As His Popemobile
In case you somehow didn't hear last week, we've got a new Pope, and for the first time in the history of the papacy, he's American. Not only is Pope Leo XIV (born Robert Prevost) an American, he's from Chicago and loves baseball. That's pretty fun. In honor of the new Pope, last week I asked our readers what car he should use as his Popemobile. The Pope has had Popemobiles made from American cars in the past, like the previous-gen Ram pickup that a bunch of you brought up (and was used for Pope Francis' funeral procession), but I think there's opportunity here to make an even funnier choice.
My idea was that the new Pope should use the GMC Hummer EV as the basis for his Popemobile — it doesn't get much more American than a Hummer, and as Leo XIV has been outspoken about fighting climate change, its electric powertrain would be a great fit. A lot of you also came up with great suggestions, so without further ado, these are the cars that you think the new American Pope should use as the basis for his next Popemobile.
Rivian R1T
R1T. Just as surprising as the choice of pope himself.
Rivian R1T. I could be wrong but they are made in Chicago and electric and 'Merican. Plus its a truck so even more 'Merican.
Suggested by: Robert, Gerrit DeBoer
In terms of likelihood of actually happening, I think this is pretty high on the list. (They're made in Normal, Illinois, which is close enough.)
Jeep Wrangler
An all-white Jeep Wrangler 4xe. It's electric, for going through crowds of worshippers without giving anyone carbon monoxide poisoning. It's a convertible, so he can easily wave to the faithful. It's a Jeep, so he can have Mass damn near anywhere. Bonus points if he uses the hood during Mass, mimicking WWII-era chaplains using the hood of a Willys as an alter.
A Jeep Wrangler, they seemed to do OK the last time America invaded Italy.
Suggested by: SpiffyMcMoron, PostOMatic2000
I could also see this happening.
Chevrolet Corvette
White C8 ZR1 with gold center stripe that ends with a cross on the nose.
Corvette convertible because American Boomer?
Suggested by: Featherlite, Super Wiener
It would have to have the big wing on the back.
Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder
Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder- Italian car with Chicago history. Bueller? Bueller?
Suggested by: Craycraftb
Now we're talkin'.
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang.
Cause nothing will give the crowds a better come-to-jesus moment.
Suggested by: Paradoxx
I'm not sure the church wants that sort of publicity.
An old Dodge Grand Caravan
Nothing says Chicagoan, Papal piety, Villanova grad more than a used Dodge Grand Caravan. Understated, showing a shedding of the trappings of wealth, par for the course for a middle class Villanova alumni, what could be more perfect?
Suggested by: Ted Blumstein
You see a surprising amount of these in Europe, too.
The new USPS mail truck
Definitely needs to be the new USPS mail truck. Match made in heaven with a little more plexiglass
Suggested by: Scott Batura
Now I'm thinking about how great would it be if the USPS uniform was more like what the Pope wears.
Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon. The devil/demon logos on the sides seal the image. Plus, epic burnouts in St. Peter's Square.
Suggested by: Xavier96
I support this idea. Maybe the Hennessey Exorcist Camaro would be better branding, though?
Pickup with a Carolina squat
Coal rolling Ram 2500. Bonus points if it's squatted.
Something distinctly American, so it's gotta be a squatted F-150 Platinum, right?
F250 King Ranch Carolina squatted, with truck nutz and coal rolling for parades and funerals.
A Silverado 2500 all Carolina squat'd out
As the first American pope, it obviously has to be a pickup, and others have mentioned this. But to be truly American, it needs to be right. Of course it needs to be a full size Chevy/Ford/Ram... it definitively needs a gun rack, he HAS to back in to every spot while in busy parking lots, and he can only ever be the only one in the truck, (full size trucks are for 1 person, and 1 person only).
Suggested by: half man half bear half pig, Stillnotatony, Polysyllabic, Mo, KCyclone
Hell yeah brothers.
A Lamborghini
Well, let's be real honest here. Pope Leo XIV has been described as the least American of all the American Cardinals, so perhaps he should drive something 'less American'.
Since the Pope resides in Vatican City, in Rome, it would be more fitting if say, Lamborghini created the next Popemobile based on an Urus or if Ferrari were to make a one off, fully electric Popemobile.
Neither of those things will happen, and we'll all rest easier knowing the Pope won't meet his end in a rolling fire.
Okay, stick with me here...
The man is from Chicago, home of the Bulls.
Lamborghini, an Italian car manufacturer, names its cars after famous fighting bulls and has a bull on their logo.
Therefore.... Lamborghini Aventador is the obvious answer.
My logic is flawless.
Suggested by: Negative One, Earthbound Misfit I
A Popemobile based on the Revuelto would rule. And it wouldn't be the first time a Pope got a Lambo!
Ford Maverick
You got one part of the mission correct: The environment is near and dear to any franciscan, but displays of such wealth were against everything Francis stood for.
If Francis were a real car enthusiast, he would have had a poor, alcoholic Italian youth hack the back end off a used Prius.
But we're talking about the new guy, and he's from the U.S. of A!
I am not a Ford man, nor will I ever be, but you people are absolutely crazy if you think it should be anything but a base hybrid Ford maverick.
Inexpensive, humble, environmentally friendly, American, and a damned good truck.
Maverick hybrid all day boys!
Suggested by: Randy Byron
I get why you said the hybrid, but I think the Pope needs the Lobo
The cop car from The Blues Brothers
when you are absolutely, positively on a mission from God, only one car will suffice
Suggested by: GutterDove25
A lot of you brought this one up, and I've never seen it, so I don't really get it, but sure.
Good pun
Whatever it is it must come from Christler
Suggested by: Charles Christine
Ha ha.