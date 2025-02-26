Tesla Is No Longer A Trillion-Dollar Company

After years at the forefront of global electric vehicles sales, Tesla's crown is starting to tarnish and its spot at the top is in doubt. The automaker saw sales fall last year for the first time in more than a decade and company boss Elon Musk is slowly tanking the brand's reputation with his far-right tirade. As you'd expect, Musk's shift to the right hasn't gone down well with many buyers and just days after the political shift was blamed on plummeting sales in Europe, the American automaker lost its ranking as a trillion-dollar company.

Tesla stock is plummeting in value right now, after a lackluster presentation about the future of autonomy and Musk's declining reputation. As a result of a further eight percent drop in the share price, Tesla lost its trillion dollar valuation yesterday, reports NBC News:

On Tuesday, the stock closed down another 8% to $302.80 and is off 25% year to date. The latest drawdown comes as new data showed new Tesla vehicle registrations plummeting in Europe, down 45% year-on-year for January, even as overall sales growth of electric-battery vehicles on the continent climbed. Sales in China also recently came in trending down.

Some reports have suggested European buyers are revolting against Musk's active role in the Trump administration, which is effectively resetting longstanding European relations.

As well as hitting the value of Tesla, the drop in share price also hit Musk's own pocket, as his net worth is closely tied to the value of the electric vehicle maker. In fact, the fall in Tesla shares means that Musk lost more than $100 billion since December 2024 and his position as the world's richest man is under threat.

At the time of writing, Bloomberg reports that Musk is worth $358 billion and his fortune is down more than $20 billion compared to the start of this week. For context, that's enough to buy 5,000 Bugatti Tourbillon hypercars.