Musk And Tesla Are Sued By Shareholders Over Exaggerated Robotaxi Claims

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have been sued by shareholders who are accusing them of securities fraud. The group alleges that they concealed the idea that the company's robotaxi and other self-driving vehicles were dangerous. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed earlier this week, and the move comes following Tesla's first public test of robotaxis in Austin, Texas a few months ago.

Since these robotaxis are a bit of a half-baked product, it's no surprise that tests have shown them speeding, braking suddenly, driving over a curb, entering the wrong lane and dropping customers off in the middle of a multilane road. Musk and his company have been accused of repeatedly overstating the effectiveness of the robotaxi and the prospects for their autonomous driving tech. From Reuters:

Shareholders said this included Musk's assurance on an April 22 conference call that Tesla was "laser-focused on bringing robotaxi to Austin in June," and Tesla's claim the same day that its approach to autonomous driving would deliver "scalable and safe deployment across diverse geographies and use cases." [...] Expanding robotaxis is crucial for Tesla as the company faces falling demand for its aging electric vehicles and a backlash over Musk's politics. [...] Monday's lawsuit in Austin federal court is led by Tesla shareholder Denise Morand, and seeks damages for shareholders between April 19, 2023 and June 22, 2025.

This isn't the first time Tesla has had to deal with autonomous driving claims in court. Just a few days ago, Tesla was found 33% responsible for a fatal 2019 crash that involved its driver assistance software. It was ordered to pay about $243 million in damages to the victims, but it continues to blame the 22-year-old driver and plans to appeal.