Tesla Sales Keep Falling As Its Stock Keeps Rising

Tesla's in a bad spot. President Trump's big budget bill will cut the $7,500 EV incentive that has made eco-friendly cars viable in the United States, and who knows what happens to the company's emissions credits business when CAFE gets gutted. Sales are down, prospects are dim, and the share price is... up? What? From Reuters:

Tesla is headed for another year of shrinking sales after it posted a second straight drop in quarterly deliveries, dragged down by CEO Elon Musk's right-wing political stances and an aging vehicle line-up that has turned off some buyers. ... It reported on Wednesday that deliveries fell 13.5% in the second quarter, missing analysts' expectations even after Musk said in April that sales had turned a corner. Still, shares, down about a quarter this year, rose 4.5% as the drop was less severe than the bleakest analysts views, partly helped by a modest demand recovery in the competitive Chinese market, where its refreshed Model Y has gained some traction.

As of this writing, Tesla stock is down today, this week, this month, and this year. It's oddly flat across that time, though, for a business that's becoming more and more fundamentally unsustainable by the day. It's almost as if Tesla is a meme stock, just a way for weird nerds to donate their money to Elon Musk's pet project of securing a future for some very specific children.