Almost Every Tesla Is Tanking In Value On The Used Market
The effects of economic whiplash are still radiating through different industries thanks to the back-and-forth antics of Trump and his nasty habit of bankrupting businesses. With the average transaction price of a new car reaching nearly $50,000, it makes sense that used car prices are on the rise, in most cases, at least. Prices of used Teslas have been plummeting ever since the company's CEO Elon Musk started publicly going on political tirades, and those values continue to plummet as year-over-year data shows for the month of May.
As used car pricing data from our friends over at iseecars.com shows, Tesla's vehicles lost more value year-over-year than any other automaker. The study analyzes 2.4 million one-to-five-year-old used cars sold in May 2024 and May 2025 to identify trends, which shows that four of Tesla's five models topped the list of cars that lost the most value on the used market during that span.
Tesla Model S and Model Y take the top two spots
While four of Tesla's models are included in the top 10 models that lost the most value on the used market over the past year, the crown goes yet again to the car that Trump very publicly purchased, the Model S. On average, used Tesla Model Ss lost $8,837 more in value last year than the year prior, which is about a 16% decrease. The average price of a Model S in May 2025 was just $46,503, despite having a base price of $81,380 including $1,390 destination fee.
The Tesla Model Y came second with a 14.2% decrease in value, which equates to a $4,945 drop compared to last May. The average price of a used Model Y was just $29,789 on a vehicle that currently costs a minimum of $46,380 including destination.
The Tesla Model 3 ranked fifth on the list of vehicles that lost the most value on the used market last year. It lost 10.8% of its value, which equates to $3,078, compared to last May. The average used Model 3 costs $25,361 despite the cheapest new Model 3 long range rear-wheel-drive costing $43,880.
Rounding out the top 10 cars that lost the most value on the used market over the past year is the Tesla Model X, which lost 8.9% of its value last year. That equates to a value loss of $5,292, and an average price of $54,004 for the brand's mid-size luxury crossover that when new has a starting price of $83,600 including destination.
Iseecars executive analyst Karl Brauer said, "Multiple factors contribute to a used car's value, but being an electric vehicle and wearing the 'Tesla' brand appears to be a double negative."