Almost Every Tesla Is Tanking In Value On The Used Market

While four of Tesla's models are included in the top 10 models that lost the most value on the used market over the past year, the crown goes yet again to the car that Trump very publicly purchased, the Model S. On average, used Tesla Model Ss lost $8,837 more in value last year than the year prior, which is about a 16% decrease. The average price of a Model S in May 2025 was just $46,503, despite having a base price of $81,380 including $1,390 destination fee.

The Tesla Model Y came second with a 14.2% decrease in value, which equates to a $4,945 drop compared to last May. The average price of a used Model Y was just $29,789 on a vehicle that currently costs a minimum of $46,380 including destination.

The Tesla Model 3 ranked fifth on the list of vehicles that lost the most value on the used market last year. It lost 10.8% of its value, which equates to $3,078, compared to last May. The average used Model 3 costs $25,361 despite the cheapest new Model 3 long range rear-wheel-drive costing $43,880.

Rounding out the top 10 cars that lost the most value on the used market over the past year is the Tesla Model X, which lost 8.9% of its value last year. That equates to a value loss of $5,292, and an average price of $54,004 for the brand's mid-size luxury crossover that when new has a starting price of $83,600 including destination.

Iseecars executive analyst Karl Brauer said, "Multiple factors contribute to a used car's value, but being an electric vehicle and wearing the 'Tesla' brand appears to be a double negative."