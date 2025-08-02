Liberal Americans Cool On All EVs, Not Just Teslas, Due To Elon Musk's Rightward Shift

A new study indicates that Americans are growing less willing to purchase electric cars. While that's not exactly breaking news, what the research team at Williams College found was that the collapse in purchase intention came almost entirely from liberal-identifying Americans, and in particular, those with unfavorable views of the Tesla's mascot, CEO Elon Musk. In fact, antipathy to Musk is running so hot on the left that it's dragging down desires to buy any EV, not just a Tesla. The man who popularized the battery-powered car in America is now unpopularizing it again.

The report, published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, breaks down five surveys that Williams College ran from August 2023 through March 2025, a period in which Musk at first seemed to be drifting rightward with his Twitter takeover, then formally endorsed Donald Trump, then brought his chainsaw to Washington. The team measured a variety of factors for each respondent, including political leanings, personal support for Musk, income, and willingness to engage in a variety of eco-friendly activities.

Interestingly, a willingness to buy an EV was the most politically polarized choice someone could make to help the environment. Versus liberals, conservatives were more likely to say they would get an electric heat pump, get solar panels for their home, and even eat less red meat than get a car that didn't need fossil fuels. Yes, they'd rather give up steak than gas stations.