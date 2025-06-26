Tesla's Robotaxis Are Going Poorly

Elon Musk has said that if you don't believe Tesla can "solve autonomy," you shouldn't invest in the company. You'd think that this would mean Tesla's biggest autonomy rollout yet — self-driving taxis in Austin — would be good, as a way to show the company's progress towards this goal. Well, you'd be wrong. From Reuters:

A first public test of robotaxis by Tesla in Austin, Texas led to multiple traffic problems and driving issues, videos from company-selected riders showed over the first few days. ... Issues included Tesla robotaxis entering the wrong lane, dropping passengers off in the middle of multiple-lane roads or at intersections, sudden braking, speeding and driving over a curb. In one instance, a robotaxi drove into a lane meant for oncoming traffic for about 6 seconds. It had pulled into an intersection in its left-turn lane with its turn blinker on. Then the steering wheel wobbled momentarily, and instead of turning it proceeded straight into the lane meant for oncoming traffic, prompting a honk from a car behind it. In another incident, the car suddenly braked with no obstruction apparent in the video. The passenger jerked forward and their belongings were thrown to the floor. In a third video, taken from another vehicle, a robotaxi abruptly stopped twice in the middle of the road while passing police vehicles with flashing lights.

The NHTSA already confirmed this week that it's looking at the robotaxi rollout. I'm excited to see Tesla stock skyrocket on this news, as it's entirely unmoored from the performance of the underlying corporation and now simply exists as a way for weird nerds to subsidize Elon Musk.