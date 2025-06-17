Tesla In 'Self-Drive Mode' Hit By Train After Turning Onto Train Tracks

Tesla's so-called self-driving software won't stop for a school bus or a kid running from behind said bus, but despite that, the automaker is moving forward with plans to introduce robotaxis in Austin, Texas, saying it's totally safe. One family in Pennsylvania may disagree, though, after their Tesla turned onto some railroad tracks before eventually getting hit by a train, WFMZ reports. Thankfully, everyone was able to get out of the car and move to safety before the train hit their car, and there have been no reported injuries from the incident.

According to the local Fire Commissioner, the car "was in self-drive mode when it happened," which seems to suggest the driver was using either Autopilot or Tesla's so-called "Full Self-Driving" software, which, despite the names of both these softwares implying otherwise, they are merely a Level 2 driver-assistance software that still requires constant supervision because you never know when it's going to mess up. Driving onto train tracks is a pretty bad mistake, but at least everyone survived. That isn't always the case when Tesla's driver-assistance software messes up.

The Tesla reportedly turned left onto the railroad tracks at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, and according to Western Berks Fire Commissioner Jared Renshaw, it "[w]ent down the tracks approximately 40-50 feet. They all exited the vehicle, got their belongings out."