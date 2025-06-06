Euro NCAP Downgrades Tesla's Safety Score Over Misleading 'Autopilot' Branding

Tesla sure does love to make a lot of claims that, at minimum, exaggerate the truth. Not a wonder then that the company's branding of its driver assistance system is also a little, shall we say, imaginative. That's not going over well with the European New Car Assessment Programme, an independent safety ratings agency, which thinks Tesla are making the road less safe.

In its recently released report on assisted driving systems, Euro NCAP only gives the Tesla Model S a "Moderate" safety rating, tying it for lowest with the Volvo EX30. The agency does say that the Tesla is actually quite good at automatically avoiding collisions, so it's not a complete disaster. The problem mainly has to do with what the American manufacturer has named the feature: Autopilot. According to Euro NCAP, that may lead drivers to assume that the system is quite a bit more robust than it is, potentially making them think they can take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road. In the language of pure European bureaucratic fury, the name is "inappropriate."