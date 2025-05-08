Waymos Get In Way Fewer Serious Crashes With Cyclists And Pedestrians Than Human Drivers

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlights that self-driving cars need a near-pristine safety record to be better drivers than humans. However, one driverless taxi service has the data to prove that its vehicles can meet that standard. Waymo published a research paper last week that shows its cars, laden with cameras and sensors, are dramatically safer than human drivers.

The exact figures are startling to see if you're used to the erratic behavior of Tesla's Autopilot. Compared to humans, Waymo vehicles have 92% fewer crashes with injuries to pedestrians, 82% fewer crashes with injuries to cyclists, and 82% fewer crashes with injuries to motorcycle riders. This data was from over 56.7 million miles of operations and included every incident regardless of who was at fault. Jonathan Adkins, CEO at Governors Highway Safety Association, said in a statement: