Tesla will happily sell you a software option that it calls "Full Self-Driving," but it's never actually been capable of true self-driving. Instead, it's a Level 2 driver-assistance system that the human in the driver's seat needs to actively supervise, because it still makes mistakes. A lot of mistakes. Sometimes, very dangerous mistakes. But while Republicans have basically gutted consumer protections in the U.S., other countries have finally started to see through Musk's smoke and mirrors and are holding him accountable. In France, for example, Tesla will now be fined for every day it continues its "deceptive marketing practices," Politico reports.

France's consumer protection agency began investigating Tesla in 2023 after receiving a series of complaints and has since found that Tesla violated several French laws, not only related to its marketing practices but also in the way it refunds canceled orders and documents cash payments. As a result, Tesla faces a daily fine of €50,000 — or about $58,000 at current exchange rates — if it doesn't begin complying with French laws and abandon its "deceptive marketing practices."

That said, the fines won't necessarily kick in immediately. France has given Tesla four months to comply. But hey, at least it's something.