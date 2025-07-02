Bentley Held An Internal Competition To Redesign Its Winged B Emblem For Only The Fifth Time In 106 Years

The redesigned emblem will first be shown on a new concept car debuting on July 8 that Bentley says isn't a production-intent vehicle but will "herald the start of a new era of design language." The concept's reveal will coincide with the opening of Bentley's new three-story design studio that lives within the original headquarters in the factory at Crewe, headed up by director of design Robin Page, who has led the department since 2023 and oversaw the logo redesign. Bentley says, "the mission in designing the new emblem was to capture some of the beautiful details from the previous designs – for example, the diamond pattern of the inner wings and the B 'centre jewel' – but create a more modern and progressive design."

A competition was held in the design department where the whole team could submit sketches and ideas. The chosen proposal was from Young Nam, an interior designer, and the team iterated on it from there. Inspired by the angled wings of Peregrine Falcons, the emblem's wings are more triangular and completely ensconced, with their pattern looking more like Bentley's crystal-inspired diamond motif than feathers. There's no more feathers under the B, and that "jewel" has a thicker surround with a beveled glass edged and chamfered metal surround, so the three-dimensional B can be used on its own without the wings. On the upcoming concept car the Winged B is illuminated, lighting up in an animation along with dozens of arrow-shaped LEDs in the grille panel. It's vastly more modern than previous Winged B designs, but without falling into the trap of too-flat logos like Audi's recent redesign.