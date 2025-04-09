Bentley Continental GT And Flying Spur Gain 'Base' PHEV Models With 671 HP And 50 Miles Of EV Range

Introducing the plug-in-hybrid V8 setup as the base powertrain also means that the cheapest car Bentley now makes is more powerful than the outgoing W12 Speed models, with 21 more horsepower and 21 more lb-ft than those cars. They're also just as quick as the old ICE-only range-toppers, and a lot quicker than the models they replace. The new base Continental GT needs just 3.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 60 mph, the same as the old W12 Speed and half a second quicker than the old V8, while the droptop GTC and the four-door Flying Spur take slightly longer at a still un-base-model-like 3.8 seconds, which compare similarly to their predecessors. In the 0-to-60 sprint the new models are just four tenths behind the PHEV Continental GT Speed and five tenths behind the PHEV Flying Spur Speed, too.

The main difference between the base High Performance Hybrid and the Speed models' Ultra Performance Hybrid setup lies within the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, since both models share a battery capacity of 25.9 kWh and the 187-hp electric motor sitting inside the 8-speed transmission. The internal combustion engine in the High Performance Hybrid produces 512 horsepower, so there's never a shortage of power, but the Speeds' V8 makes 592 hp on its own. Bentley says the Continental GT coupe is capable of an EV-only range of 53 miles, the Continental GTC convertible can go 51 miles on electricity alone, and the Flying Spur manages an even 50 miles, all of which align with the higher-performance version of the powertrain. You also don't lose any sportiness by going for one of the entry-level PHEVs, as they get the same Dynamic Ride active anti-roll bar suspension system, rear-wheel steering and electronic limited-slip differential that the Speed has.