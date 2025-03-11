This One-Of-18 Bentley Batur Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Trim Made From Recycled Jewelry

When you get to the level of cars like the coachbuilt Bentley Batur, of which only 18 will be made at a starting price of around $2 million each, the world is your oyster when it comes to choosing your car's spec. Anything you can dream up, Bentley can do, as long as it's physically possible and your pockets are deep enough. The brand's Mulliner customization division has exploded in popularity in recent years, especially with cars like the Batur and Bacalar, and Bentley offers all sorts of interesting trim options like modern textiles, aerospace-grade titanium and real stone veneers.

One Batur customer decided to really go for it with their spec, commissioning what has been named "The Black Rose" Batur. Not only is this Batur finished in a color that was created just for this customer, it features the automotive world's first application of 3D-printed rose gold components on the interior. The result is a really spectacular, intriguing spec that's vastly more interesting than if this Batur had more traditional chrome accents or black and carbon-fiber trim.