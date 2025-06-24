2026 Ford Explorer Tremor Replaces The Timberline, Gains Optional 400-HP Twin-Turbo V6

As SUVs and crossovers become even more road-focused, automakers have been having a blast releasing more off-road-oriented trim levels of these vehicles that started out off-road-y to begin with. Honda has TrailSport, Hyundai has XRT, Kia has X-Pro, Jeep has Trailhawk, Subaru has Wilderness, Toyota has TRD Pro... I could go on. Ford's equivalent is the Tremor moniker, which is now a trim on the Expedition, F-150, Maverick, and Super Duty. For 2026 the Explorer is gaining a Tremor variant too, taking the place of the old Timberline model.

Ford says the new Tremor is the most "off-road capable" Explorer it's ever made, but the modifications aren't nearly as extensive as what you get on one of Ford's Raptor models. The Explorer Tremor unique styling cues and lots of orange accents, lifted suspension, all-terrain tires and more underbody protection. Unlike the Timberline, it's also available with the Explorer's more powerful engine option, which should make up for its fairly mild off-road enhancements. Maybe Jeep will be more impressed by this one.