2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Is A Rallycross Machine That's So Fun You'll Forgive Its Strange Looks
It's always fun to see an automaker do something weird just because it can. That's exactly what is going on with Hyundai and the 2025 Ioniq 5 XRT. Leading the charge of the refresh of this popular compact electric crossover is an off-road-focused variant with a questionable face and a whole lot of hoonable character. I'm not sure who was really asking for an off-road version of the Ioniq 5, but I'm sure thankful for whoever did. This crossover is so much fun on the dirt that you'll forget it looks unfinished from the front and back.
Basically, what Hyundai did was take a normal all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5, jack up the suspension, give it more rugged front and rear bumpers, add some all-terrain tires and unique drive modes and call it a day. On the face of it, that might not sound like enough to make a compelling off-roader, but there's just something about this car that is undeniably fun once you're off the pavement.
Full Disclosure: Hyundai flew me out to Palm Springs, California, put me up in a beautiful hotel and fed me copious amounts of food all so I could drive the 2025 Ioniq 5 XRT on an off-road course.
It'll grow on you
Sometimes you just look at a new car and think to yourself "Who asked for this?" That was my exact reaction when I first saw the Ioniq 5 XRT unveiled back in September of 2024. I just didn't get it. I thought the front and rear fascias with their black pixilated camo pattern looked silly and just assumed the whole thing was a farse meant to get gullible people to pay extra to look like they're adventurous, as is the case with so many "off-road" trims on other cars. Well, I was wrong.
Admittedly, I didn't get a chance to drive the Ioniq 5 XRT on the road, but I did have ample opportunity to take this thing through some off-road trails in the desert outside Palm Springs. There, the XRT shined. It's not a rock crawler by any means, but it can tackle a dirt or sand road like nobody's business. The way the XRT delivers power with traction and stability control turned off is just so much goddamn fun. The second you step on the accelerator in the Sand drive mode a boot full of power is thrown to the rear wheels, and because it's so well balanced and the center of gravity is so low, it rotates like a dream, kicking up dirt in the process.
Eminently huckable off the beaten path
Aside from the changed looks, which include the aforementioned front and rear fascia updates, unique 18-inch wheels wrapped in Continental CrossContact all-terrain tires, functional tow hooks and some black accenting, Hyundai made some real changes to the Ioniq 5's suspension to get it ready for a world of soft-roading. It re-tuned the suspension setup and raised it by 0.91 inches to seven inches of total ground clearance. That, along with the reworked bumper shapes means its approach angle is now 19.8 degrees (versus 17.5 in the normal Ioniq 5) and the departure angle is 30 degrees (versus 25.4). Those aren't massive improvements, but it is enough to make the Ioniq 5 XRT better equipped to go down a rutted dirty trail without worrying about ruining the unprotected underside of the car.
The XRT also gets a handful of new Terrain drive modes — Snow, Mud and Sand — selected with a new button on the bottom spoke of the steering wheel. Each of them calibrates the car's throttle response, wheel slip, traction control and other functions to make sure you can have as much fun as possible while not getting stuck in a ditch. I've got to say, in Sand mode it does a remarkable job of letting you kick the tail out over and over by pushing power rearward. The Ioniq 5 XRT's relatively compact size means the car is eminently huckable into even the tightest corners. What more could you ask for?
The Ioniq 5's inherent goodness remains
Mechanically, the XRT isn't much different from a regular Ioniq 5 AWD. It has the same 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque from a pair of electric motors, one at each axle. The XRT's range does take a bit of a hit though, which is to be expected because of the design changes and less efficiency-minded tires. Hyundai says the XRT can travel up to 259 miles on a full charge. That's a pretty serious penalty from the 290 miles the SE and SEL AWDs get. It also gets a NACS charging port so you can plug in at Tesla Supercharger stations.
Inside, there aren't too many differences from a normal Ioniq 5 SEL, the trim the XRT is based on. You get all of the updates for the 2025 model year, a Bose stereo and a full safety suite of features like surround-view cameras and a blind-spot monitor. Setting the interior apart from other Ioniq 5s are pixel camo touches on the doors and an XRT badge stitched into the front seats. Sadly, the only interior color option is black, and you cannot get a sunroof. Too bad.
There are some more options on the outside, thankfully. The XRT can be had in eight different colors. There are your usual smatterings of blacks, grays, whites and silvers, but it has a handful of more interesting colors like Digital Teal, Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl. The latter two are exclusive to the XRT.
It's a pretty good value, too
Pricing comes in right between the AWD SEL and the AWD Limited. For the privilege of driving a car with a face only a plastic mother could love, Hyundai will charge you $56,875 including destination. That might sound like a lot of money, but when you look at the XRT's closest competitor, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, it's not too bad. That car starts at $57,880 including destination. It's nearly a value, the XRT.
I know the XRT isn't for everyone. Its looks are divisive to say the least and its practical applications probably aren't that abundant, but I don't care. It's not often that a car this charming comes along, and it's even rarer that one exists because an automaker just wants to have some fun. That's something we should be celebrating. Sure, the styling leaves a little bit to be desired, but you're not going to care what color the bumpers are when you're kicking up dust in your all-electric rally car. I can promise you that much.