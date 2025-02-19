2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Is A Rallycross Machine That's So Fun You'll Forgive Its Strange Looks

It's always fun to see an automaker do something weird just because it can. That's exactly what is going on with Hyundai and the 2025 Ioniq 5 XRT. Leading the charge of the refresh of this popular compact electric crossover is an off-road-focused variant with a questionable face and a whole lot of hoonable character. I'm not sure who was really asking for an off-road version of the Ioniq 5, but I'm sure thankful for whoever did. This crossover is so much fun on the dirt that you'll forget it looks unfinished from the front and back.

Basically, what Hyundai did was take a normal all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5, jack up the suspension, give it more rugged front and rear bumpers, add some all-terrain tires and unique drive modes and call it a day. On the face of it, that might not sound like enough to make a compelling off-roader, but there's just something about this car that is undeniably fun once you're off the pavement.

Full Disclosure: Hyundai flew me out to Palm Springs, California, put me up in a beautiful hotel and fed me copious amounts of food all so I could drive the 2025 Ioniq 5 XRT on an off-road course.