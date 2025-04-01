2026 Honda Passport TrailSport Is A Diamond At Roughing It

There are three trim levels for the redesigned Passport: RTL, TrailSport and TrailSport Elite. No matter how fancy you get your TrailSport, they all come with an all-aluminum DOHC 3.5-liter V6 engine making 285 horsepower, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The RTL earns the best MPG rating with 19 mpg in the city and 25 on the highway for a combined 21 mpg. The two TrailSports lose only a little of that efficiency at 18 city, 23 highway and 20 combined. The RTL starts at $46,200 including destination, just a couple grand more than the outgoing model. The more rugged Passport TrailSport sees a slight bump from $46,450 to $49,900, and the Elite, which adds nicer features, comes in at $53,900.

Honda offers the Passport in eight colors, but two are specific to the TrailSport — the very nice Ash Green Metallic and Sunset Orange. As we need more green and orange cars in the world, I can't help but love these colors, and both are fantastic in person. The TrailSport's orange details really pop no matter what body color you opt for. The rest of the colors are Honda's standard array of three grays, a white, a red and a blue. "PASSPORT" stamped both in the front fascia and in the steel tailgate, which continues to be my favorite kind of badging. Move up to the TrailSport and you can get the stamped nameplate outlined in white, which looks particularly sick with the set of powder-coated white 18-inch steelies on an orange body.

On the RTL you get subdued black rockers and grill and some metallic silver details on the front and back, which Honda calls "skid garnishes," but the TrailSport has design changes that Honda certainly made to encourage its owners to take the SUV off road. Some of the design changes to the two TrailSport models are functional, like moving the standard LED fog lights to a higher position, hiding the exhaust tips and designing the 18-inch wheels to use sunken valve stems — all which protect these precious parts from damage. Different bumpers give it a decreased front overhang, and even the all-terrain tires are specifically designed in a partnership with General Tire for the TrailSport.

The Passport TrailSport also comes with exposed tow hooks (a first for Honda) and an 0.5-inch steel skid plate on the front end. The Elite has TrailWatch cameras showing both front end and side views, and you get displays showing the vehicle's pitch and roll, a hold-and-grab hill assist and brake hold, so it certainly has the tools to off road. Will anyone use it for that? Probably not. But that doesn't really matter does it? The powder-coated orange tow hooks, the TrailSport badge with its bright orange accents, the amber daytime running lights all announce to the world this is a car owned by a person who can Go Places and Do Things, even if those places are mostly daycare pickup and those things are little league games.