2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Is A Wagon Fit For Bigfoot

Subaru just unveiled the 2026 Outback at the New York International Auto Show, giving its lifted wagon a boxier, uglier and even more SUV-like redesign that still retains the overall size and proportions that wagon people love. Instead of making us wait to see the more extreme Wilderness version of the new Outback, Subaru has shown it alongside the standard model in New York, and it looks freakin' ridiculous. In a good way, I think. This is a wagon that Bigfoot would drive, especially because the new Outback's growth would make him fit a lot more comfortably. It fits his vibe.

The seventh-generation Outback rides on the same platform as every other current Subaru save for the Solterra (which just got a nice redesign) and the BRZ. Powering the Wilderness is the same turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine as the XT versions of the normal Outback, sending the same 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque through a continuously variable automatic transmission to all four wheels. There's additional sound deadening aerodynamic tweaks have reduced interior noise, but Subaru hasn't said much about any other chassis changes. And while the new Outback might look way bigger than the old one, it's basically the same in terms of length and width, but it's grown about two inches in height and has a much more upright greenhouse and proportions.