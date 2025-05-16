I Can't Believe Toyota's New TRD Pro Color Is Actually Worth Writing About, But This Light Blue Is Fantastic

When it comes to topics I actually want to cover, new paint colors are pretty darn close to the bottom of the list. Most of the time, it's just a new variation on the same grayscale theme that's turned our roads and parking lots into a sea of generic sameness, hitting the minimum word count is almost always a pain and the overwhelming majority of our readers couldn't care less. So when Toyota emailed me to announce a new TRD Pro color, I groaned. Then I clicked and was greeted with images of a new light blue that's so good, it's actually worth writing about.

It isn't like Toyota is incapable of offering good colors. Just look at the Electric Lime Metallic it gave the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro. And while Toyota initially refused to sell the redesigned Prius in the U.S. with a yellow paint option, 2025 Prius Nightshade Edition buyers now have that choice. But despite the press release's claim that "Wave Maker joins an impressive pedigree of exciting TRD Pro colors," if you hop on Toyota's configurator, there are no exciting TRD Pro colors to be found.

For example, your choices on a 2025 4Runner TRD Pro are literally black, white, dark gray and mud. The Tacoma offers the same options, but no matter which one you prefer, the roof comes in black. Switch to either the Tundra or Sequoia TRD Pros, and again, the closest thing to a good color is Mudbath, and that isn't even an actual color. Because of that, I'm not just excited to see that Wave Maker is an objectively fantastic light blue. I'm also excited you can actually get a TRD Pro in a real color again. More of this, please, Toyota.