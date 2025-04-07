Tesla Kills Cybertruck Range Extender As The Sky Continues To Fall
The Tesla Cybertruck represents a place where promises go to die. Promises about durability, safety, price, power and even range fell apart as soon as the thing went on sale at the end of 2023. Years ago, we were promised that the tri-motor version of the Cybertruck would have over 500 miles of range, but when it hit the market, it only got around 320 miles (the dual motor gets about 325 miles). To make up for this screw-up, Tesla offered a $16,000 range extender that takes up about a third of the CT's entire bed. However, it never got into the hands of any customers, and now it seems to be gone from Tesla's configurator completely, according to Electrek, Like most other Tesla products, the range extender has been delayed repeatedly. The "445+ mile" battery pack was initially pushed to "early 2025" and then at the end of 2024, Tesla said it would actually show up sometime in "mid-2025," we've reported. Well, it doesn't look like that's going to happen. The option has been removed from the Cybertruck's configurator. It's not totally clear if Tesla is planning to launch a modified version of the product, or if it has just scrapped it altogether. If I were a betting man, I'd say the automaker gave up on it.
Previously, the Austin, Texas-based automaker would happily take your $2,000 non-refundable deposit" for the piece of equipment. There's no word on if the suckers who opted for the pack will actually see any of that money ever again.
Cyberissues
Back in early 2024, InsideEVs reported on an unofficial survey that showed that about 25 percent of Tesla Cybertruck owners put down a deposit for the Range Extender. At the time though, it only cost a $500 deposit. Still, who knows if anyone will ever actually get that money back?
In theory, the truck will soon get a big battery upgrade because of Tesla's 4680-cell program, according to InsideEVs. It remains unclear as to whether the new battery pack will improve performance, range, both or neither. However, it's expected to be a pretty big cost savings for Tesl — a company that could really use a win as its CEO, Elon Musk, attempts to destroy every last bit of goodwill it has.
If Tesla's first quarter sales report is any indication, Musk's company is in for a very long year as more and more folks refuse to buy them. Perhaps Elon should have thought about that before he got all strange and weird with Trump, but here we are.
