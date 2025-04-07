Tesla Kills Cybertruck Range Extender As The Sky Continues To Fall

Back in early 2024, InsideEVs reported on an unofficial survey that showed that about 25 percent of Tesla Cybertruck owners put down a deposit for the Range Extender. At the time though, it only cost a $500 deposit. Still, who knows if anyone will ever actually get that money back?

In theory, the truck will soon get a big battery upgrade because of Tesla's 4680-cell program, according to InsideEVs. It remains unclear as to whether the new battery pack will improve performance, range, both or neither. However, it's expected to be a pretty big cost savings for Tesl — a company that could really use a win as its CEO, Elon Musk, attempts to destroy every last bit of goodwill it has.

If Tesla's first quarter sales report is any indication, Musk's company is in for a very long year as more and more folks refuse to buy them. Perhaps Elon should have thought about that before he got all strange and weird with Trump, but here we are.

In just the past few days, we've told you about how Cybertruck values are cratering, how body panels are flying off as people drive down the road, the fact it can't really tow and we've shown you The Worst Cybertruck.