In Rare Bit Of Good News, Used Cybertruck Values Keep Trending Down

Even if you could somehow set aside Elon Musk's role in turning the U.S. into a corrupt oligarchy, the Tesla Cybertruck sucks. It's bad at being a truck, bad at being a vehicle in general, bad at not being a danger to other drivers — in more ways than one. We're still waiting on Tesla to announce its Q1 sales, but until then, you can at least enjoy the steady decline in used Cybertruck values over the last year.

For a while, at least, it seemed like there were enough Cybertruck-wanters out there still willing to pay big money to advertise to the world that they're selfish lovers to keep prices high. Granted, I don't usually pay super close attention to auction listings for regular vehicles you can usually find for sale in any city in the U.S. and also prefer not to think about Elon Musk, Tesla, or the Cybertruck any more than this job requires me to. But the people bidding on enthusiast vehicles tend to have a good bit of money, and at a glance, prices were still high enough that it at least looked like they were generally immune to all the bad Cybertruck news.

So I was surprised to see that a Cybertruck for sale on Cars & Bids with two days left on the auction still hadn't crossed the $70,000 mark. Any amount of money is still too much for one of these things, but it got my attention.