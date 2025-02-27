If Buying A Cybertruck Didn't Make You Comfortable With The Size Of Your Wiener, Maybe The Mansory 'Elongation' Can Help

Fellas, please listen to me. If your penis is physically unsatisfactory or stops working, for whatever reason, I promise you do not need to debase yourself with Mansory's take on the Tesla Cybertruck, which is called the Elongation. No, I'm not joking.

As with all Mansory projects, the Elongation is anything but subtle, building on the already garish Cybertruck with lots of tacked-on carbon fiber bits, some winglets, new wheels and a lightbar up top. The interior is actually... better than the regular Cybertruck in my opinion. It has some interesting splashes of color and material choices that take the rather drab interior of the Cybertruck and make it more interesting. It's all intended to make up for the fact you're balding, your wiener isn't working and your wife and kids aren't picking up the phone anymore.

Mansory

On the outside, Mansory's "designers" stuck the aforementioned carbon-fiber bits all over the car, including the bumpers, hood, wheel arches and side skirts. They even added a little four-sided carbon fiber panel behind the rear windows, a lightbar on the roof and some winglets above the tailgate to make the truck a bit less useful. Mansory says all of these parts are made of real carbon fiber, but they're available in several designs and can be painted in different colors depending on what the customer (read: lonely guy) wants.

One aspect of the Elongation that I don't detest are the wheels. They're 26 inches, which is probably too big, but they've got a sort of turbofan look to them, which really works for me. Mansory says customers should throw on high-performance 315/40R26 tires on the front and rear. I've got no idea what said tires, along with the extra tacked-on bits, will do for the Cybertruck's range, but I've got to assume it won't be good. Mansory says the Elongation will go about 2.4 miles per kWh, which seems to be on par with what the regular Cybertruck gets.