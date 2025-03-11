Tesla Cybertruck Testing Shows It Has The 'Towing Ability Of A Pop Can'

"A cast aluminum frame with just 3/16ths wall thickness is just a slap in the face to anyone who bought one of these Cybertrucks," says Nelson. "Thinly cast aluminum is not enough to hold an 11,000 pound trailer in all conditions, and I'm curious to see how Tesla is going to make this right. The Cybertruck is not a rigid stainless steel exoskeleton supertruck, like it was advertised. It is a soft, supple, porous, Mohs 3 level cast aluminum (truck) with the towing ability of a pop can."

The Cybertruck's rear subframe totally shattered with about 10,000 pounds of force on the hitch. Before the Elon fanboys jump in the comments to tell me I'm an idiot because there is a difference between towing capacity and tongue weight, obviously I know this. However, there are certain circumstances in which a significant portion of trailer weight can momentarily become tongue weight, as in road transitions, highway-speed potholes, or the trailer jumping your hitch ball and slamming down on the safety chains. Trucks should absolutely have a pretty serious margin of error built in to their towing capacities to account for improperly loaded trailers, overloaded trailers, road conditions, and potential user error. And that's to say nothing of long-term viability and accounting for the age fatigue of the metal. For my part, from now on if I see a Cybertruck towing on the highway, I'm giving it a super wide berth for my own safety. This is ridiculous.