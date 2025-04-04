Elon Musk's 'Unprecedented Brand Damage' Means Tesla's Sales Drop Could Get A Lot Worse

JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Ryan Brinkman gave a deeply pessimistic estimate of Tesla's future, saying that the deeply underwhelming sales report confirmed "the unprecedented brand damage we had earlier feared." You really never want to hear the people who believed in you say stuff like that. He added that the sales report "causes us to think that — if anything — we may have underestimated the degree of consumer reaction."

Since hitting a record high on December 17 — a little over a month after Donald Trump won the November Presidential election — sales have dropped 44%. You can probably expect a trend like that to continue if the Austin, Texas-based automaker's first-quarter sales are any indication. From Bloomberg:

During the first three months of the year, Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles, its worst quarterly total since 2022. In addition to changing over production lines at each of its assembly plants to build the redesigned Model Y, the automaker was contending with Musk, its chief executive officer, becoming a more polarizing figure due to his interventions in global politics. JPMorgan now expects Tesla's first-quarter earnings to slip to 36 cents a share, short of its previous projection of 40 cents and analysts' average estimate of 46 cents. Brinkman also trimmed his full-year projection to $2.30 a share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are on average estimating the company will earn $2.70 per share — and Brinkman notes that this figure has dropped 17% since Tesla last reported quarterly earnings in late January.

In what could be some good news for Tesla shareholders, Musk is expected to take a big step back from his role of leading the Department of Government Efficiency after his 130-day period as a temporary advisor to Trump has lapsed.

Right now, Musk is considered a special government employee. That's a classification for temporary federal hires who are only supposed to work for 130 days out of the year in their roles. There's currently no formal date for him to leave, however, and the White House counsel's office is in charge of deciding when Musk has worked those 130 days.

In the 2024 election cycle, Musk became Trump's biggest donor — giving him over $250 million. He also attacked mainstream political figures in Europe and aligned himself with the far-right AfD party in Germany. Tesla sales in Germany dropped 62% in the last quarter.