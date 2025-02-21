NHTSA Finally Releases Cybertruck Crash Test, Just Don't Ask About Pedestrian Safety

More than a year after deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck started, U.S. safety body the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finally released crash testing results for the enormous electric pickup truck. The truck performed surprisingly well, just don't ask how it would treat any pedestrian that's unlucky enough to get in its way.

Car crash tests in the U.S. are carried out by NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The two organizations assess the safety of various cars sold in America, including how they protect drivers and passengers in a range of different crash scenarios.

The NHTSA put Tesla's Cybertruck through its extensive range of tests late last year and revealed this week that it passed with flying colors, some might say, as it picked up a five-star rating overall and scored five stars in almost every test.

Crash tests were carried out to assess its frontal impact structures, side protection and rollover protection by the NHTSA, which trashed several Cybertrucks over the process of its testing, adds InsideEVs.