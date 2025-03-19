Buy One Of These Electric Pickup Trucks Instead Of Humiliating Yourself With A Tesla Cybertruck

When it was first revealed back in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck was just a ridiculously angular truck that nobody thought would ever actually exist. By the time it finally went on sale in December 2023, it had become an emblem of everything wrong with Tesla boss Elon Musk, and over the past year that's only got worse for the big dumb truck.

Things have now gotten so bad for Cybertruck owners that they're getting poop and eggs thrown at their stainless steel trucks, and some are resorting to novelty bumper stickers to argue that they aren't fans of Musk anymore, either. If all the abuse has got too bad for your friendly neighborhood Cybertruck owner, then they needn't worry, as there are a handful of other electric pickup trucks out there that aren't half as dumb as Tesla's Cybertruck.