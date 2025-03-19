Buy One Of These Electric Pickup Trucks Instead Of Humiliating Yourself With A Tesla Cybertruck
When it was first revealed back in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck was just a ridiculously angular truck that nobody thought would ever actually exist. By the time it finally went on sale in December 2023, it had become an emblem of everything wrong with Tesla boss Elon Musk, and over the past year that's only got worse for the big dumb truck.
Things have now gotten so bad for Cybertruck owners that they're getting poop and eggs thrown at their stainless steel trucks, and some are resorting to novelty bumper stickers to argue that they aren't fans of Musk anymore, either. If all the abuse has got too bad for your friendly neighborhood Cybertruck owner, then they needn't worry, as there are a handful of other electric pickup trucks out there that aren't half as dumb as Tesla's Cybertruck.
Ford F-150 Lightning
Starting price: $65,090
Range: 240 – 320 miles
If you just want a pickup truck that happens to be electric, then the F-150 Lightning is Ford's truck for you. It looks like a regular F-150, drives like a regular F-150 and, despite having to haul around its own weight, is still rated to tow around 8,500 pounds of stuff whenever you need it to.
When compared to the Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning is much more likely to blend in and avoid the assaults of any eco-minded activists that brand trucks like this as greenwashing. It's also much cheaper, but isn't able to charge quite as quickly as Tesla's truck, and can also share its power in an emergency situation through clever tech called bidirectional charging, which the Cybertruck also has.
Rivian R1T
Price: $71,900
Range: 258 – 420 miles
The slickest alternative to the Cybertruck you can buy right now is the R1T electric pickup from Rivian. The American startup's flagship boasts distinctive style, but not in an "I was designed by a five-year-old" kind of way, a very usable range and a host of innovative flourishes baked into the design.
The R1T produces up to 1,025 hp, more than the Cybertruck; has an 11,000-pound tow capacity, more than the F-150; and comes with a nifty gear tunnel to add in extra storage space, also not offered on any of its rivals. It also starts at nearly $10,000 less than Tesla's offering.
Chevrolet Silverado EV
Starting price: $75,195
Range: 390 – 492 miles
Prefer your electric pickup truck from a legacy automaker? Then the Silverado EV could be the option for you. The electric iteration of Chevy's iconic truck comes with a little design flair to set it apart from the gas-powered truck, as well as increased range compared with the options from Ford and Rivian — albeit at a premium.
More expensive doesn't always mean more better, however, and while the Silverado EV is an impressive machine, our testing of the truck found that it didn't quite live up to the polish of the F-150 Lightning or Rivian R1T.
GMC Sierra EV
Starting price: $91,995
Range: 390 – 460 miles
If you want to be able to cover more than 500 miles in your electric truck, then the GMC Sierra EV could be the perfect replacement for your Cybertruck. Based on the same platform as the Silverado EV, GMC's offering comes with more range and a whiff of luxury that you might miss in Chevy's EV.
It is, however, a pretty ugly truck and might not appeal to everybody out there. At least its looks might not get you egged, but it's something you'll be aware of while utilizing its 10,000-pound towing claims or its charging speeds of up to 350 kW.
GMC Hummer EV
Starting price: $98,845
Range: 282 – 318 miles
Like the sound of all that but don't totally want to lose the attention your Cybertruck brings, get a Hummer EV instead. Based on the same platform as Chevy's Silverado and GMC's Sierra trucks, the Hummer EV is a brute that's almost as ridiculous as the Cybertruck. Almost.
For pretty much the same price as the Cybertruck, GM will sell you a Hummer with an extra 1,000 pounds of towing capacity, the ability to drive sideways (like a crab), and the largest battery of any EV in America. What more could you want from an enormous electric pickup?
RAM 1500 REV
Starting price: Unknown
Range: 350 miles
If you aren't in a rush to abandon your Cybertruck out of fear it'll be the victim of a domestic terrorism, then you could soon swap it for Stellantis' electric truck offering: the Ram 1500 REV. This beast will be the first all-electric pickup from Ram and is slated to launch once the hybrid Ramcharger model hits the market.
When it launches in 2026, the 1500 REV will offer the greatest towing capacity of the trucks listed here at around 14,000 pounds, a range of roughly 350 miles on a single charge, and a payload capacity of more than 2,600 pounds, which is over 100 more than the Cybertruck can manage.
Scout Terra
Starting price: Under $60,000
Range: 350 miles
Another electric truck that might be worth waiting for is the Terra from the relaunched Scout brand. Revived by VW last year, the Scout Terra is an all-electric truck that offers 350 miles of range, a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds, and it'll be sold direct-to-consumers, so you won't have to deal with a salesperson piling on markups.
What's more, the Terra will also be available with an optional range extender in the form of a gas-powered motor. The range-extender models will be capable of covering around 500 miles on a charge, but will take a hit on towing capacity, which will be around 5,000 pounds when the new trucks launch in 2027.