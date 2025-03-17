94 Percent Of Germans Say They Won't Buy A Tesla Because Elon Musk Is A Dangerous, Far-Right Loser

Tesla is in a bad way right now, as evidenced by outrageous financing deals, Cybertrucks piling up on dealer lots and constant price decreases. The issues extend far beyond the U.S., though. Certain places in Europe — especially Germany, it would seem — are none too pleased with CEO Elon Musk's hard push to the extreme right of politics.

A new survey from German publication T-Online polled about 100,000 of its readers and found that 94 percent of the respondents said they'd never buy a Tesla. Just three percent said they would even still consider a car from Musk's company. This is disastrous news for Tesla.

Of course, competition from other electric vehicles is putting a bit of the squeeze on Tesla, but that doesn't account for all of it — not at all. T-Online asserts that Musk himself is playing a huge role in all of this, and I agree. They say, "His political escapades, his closeness to Trump, his forays into the world of conspiracy theories – they're scaring away buyers and investors." It's not just Musk's bad politics, either. It's also his financial decisions. He has lowered prices to boost sales, and in turn, used Teslas are losing value quite rapidly, according to T-Online. It's the same story here in the U.S., too.