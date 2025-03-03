Range-Extender Scouts Will Tow Less Than The Pure EV Models
Volkswagen revived the iconic Scout name with a pair of electrified SUV and pickup truck models due to launch in 2027. The new range comprises all-electric models and hybrid options that feature a four-cylinder engine acting as a range extender to top up the batteries, but those hybrid models won't be quite as feature packed as the electric offerings.
In fact, Volkswagen confirmed last week that the range-extender models of the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck won't be capable of towing quite as much as their battery-powered counterparts, according to Green Car Reports.
The hybrid models, which will be dubbed "Harvesters" when they launch, will be powered by an electric motor at each axle and an 800-volt battery pack of unknown size. The hybrid models will also feature a four-cylinder engine that acts as a generator to keep the battery topped up, extending the range of the Harvesters to 500 miles compared with the EV's 350-mile range.
How much can the new Scout tow?
That additional range sent many flocking to the hybrid offerings from Scout, but now it's emerged the gas-powered options won't be able to tow quite as much as their electric counterparts.
The EVs will be capable of towing around 7,000 pounds in the case of the SUV and up to 10,000 pounds for the pickup. In contrast, the plug-in options will only manage around 5,000 pounds, as Green Car Reports explains:
When asked to confirm why the Harvester models drop tow capacity Scout spokesperson Kathy Graham told Green Car Reports, "Scout Motors confirms projected towing of over 7,000 pounds for the Scout Traveler and over 10,000 pounds for the Scout Terra, both with nearly 2,000 pounds of payload. We understand the importance of optimizing the towing capacity for Scout vehicles. Final towing and payload numbers for all models of the vehicles will be released closer to production, which is targeted to begin in 2027."
The plug-in models will also reportedly be around one second slower from zero to 60 mph.
Why can't the hybrid Scout tow as much?
The deficit of around 2,000 pounds is not to be sniffed at and could make all the difference to the kind of people that actually use their trucks for hauling around heavy goods. It's there for good reason, however, as GCR reports that the drop in capacity is as a result of the battery makeup in the two trucks.
The Harvester models use something called LFP chemistry in their batteries, which use iron phosphate as the cathode. This construction means the batteries are more energy dense, have a relatively long lifespan and can work at higher temperatures, but this comes with its disadvantages. Compared with the lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide batteries that Scout could use in the EV models, the LFP cells can't "produce bursts of power" to the same extent, adds GCR.
This is one potential reason for the drop in haulage capacity on the hybrid models, but VW hasn't yet confirmed either way if this is the case.
Has this impacted sales?
Despite the slower acceleration and lower towing capacity, Volkswagen confirmed that orders of its range-extender models were far outpacing demand for the fully-electric Scout Traveler and Terra.
The increased range of the Harvester models reportedly pushed more and more buyers to opt for the range-extender, with VW confirming that "reservations for the hybrid versions are outstripping demand for the pure EVs," Scott Keogh, Scout's chief executive officer, confirmed in January.
Pricing for the electric and range-extender models has not yet been outlined by Volkswagen, but the automaker confirmed that both the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup trucks will retail from $60,000 when they go on sale in 2027.