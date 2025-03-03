Range-Extender Scouts Will Tow Less Than The Pure EV Models

Volkswagen revived the iconic Scout name with a pair of electrified SUV and pickup truck models due to launch in 2027. The new range comprises all-electric models and hybrid options that feature a four-cylinder engine acting as a range extender to top up the batteries, but those hybrid models won't be quite as feature packed as the electric offerings.

In fact, Volkswagen confirmed last week that the range-extender models of the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck won't be capable of towing quite as much as their battery-powered counterparts, according to Green Car Reports.

The hybrid models, which will be dubbed "Harvesters" when they launch, will be powered by an electric motor at each axle and an 800-volt battery pack of unknown size. The hybrid models will also feature a four-cylinder engine that acts as a generator to keep the battery topped up, extending the range of the Harvesters to 500 miles compared with the EV's 350-mile range.