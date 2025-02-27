What Car Would You Replace A Tesla With?

Obviously, there are dozens of very worthy replacements for cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, however, I think the two that stand above the rest right now when it comes to a mass market EV are the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. I've driven both of these cars, and they're fantastic in just about every way. They're competitively priced, practical, sort of fun to drive and very cool looking. You really cannot go wrong with either, it just depends if you want a sedan or a small crossover.

As for cars like the Model S or Model X, I've also got two recommendations: the Lucid Air and Rivian R1S. Both of these cars — especially the Air — build upon and improve what Tesla brought to the table. There's always going to be some risk when going with a startup company like one of these two, but they're just about the best EVs on the market at any price point.

Finally, if you're a Cybertruck owner, I suggest you check yourself into some sort of hospital because you are not well. You might also have tetanus from a rusty body panel, and you should really get that checked out. Once you're released, consider taking the money you would have spent on a new car and giving it to the charity of your choice to atone for your sins.

Anyway, I hope I didn't take too many of your ideas. Head on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what car you'd replace a Tesla with. As always, bonus points will be given out if you explain why your choice is the right car for the job.