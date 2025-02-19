Musk's New Plan To Get His $56 Billion: Change The Law

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been busy dismantling the federal government to enrich himself and his billionaire buddies, but if you thought he'd be too distracted to also continue going after his $56 billion pay package, you couldn't been more mistaken. This time around, though, it appears Musk have a new strategy: Simply want to change the law. A law firm representing both Musk and Tesla has drafted a bill to change Delaware General Corporation Law to allow Musk to get his billions, CNBC reports.

The law firm, Richards, Layton & Finger, confirmed its involvement, with the president of RLF telling CNBC, "Statutory changes are necessary to restore the core principles that have been the hallmark of Delaware for over a century and ensure that Delaware remains the preeminent jurisdiction for incorporation." A spokesperson for the firm, however, denied writing the proposed legislation on behalf of a specific client.

The bill has, however, already been introduced in the Delaware General Assembly. As Boston College corporate law professor Brian JM Quinn told CNBC, though, it wasn't introduced the way similar bills have in the past. Typically, proposed legislation was done through the Delaware State Bar Association's Corporation Law Council, but according to Quinn, the council wasn't even consulted before RLF introduced the bill in the Assembly.