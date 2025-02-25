Tesla Cybertruck Owner Punishing Himself By Doing DoorDash Damages His Truck While Off-Roading On A Delivery Run

This bizarre ordeal comes to us by way of the Cybertruck Owners Group on Facebook. Torque News reported on an owner's post detailing how he damaged his truck doing DoorDash deliveries, something you wouldn't imagine most Cybertruck owners would be bothered with. He described what happened on his delivery run, in which he drove through sagebrushes and then blasted down the freeway, for some reason:

"I Drove DoorDash last night (it's for punishment), and I ended up going off-road into the sagebrush. A lot of sagebrushes got stuck underneath, which was pretty noisy and screechy, but when I came out, I flew down the freeway (it was 12 a.m., so no vehicles were injured). I Wound up hearing that horrible side scratch that typically would be digging into the paint/wrap by that tall sagebrush, but today, when I took it through the car wash, it looked pretty good.

In the post he tells other owners to be aware of the plastic parts of the truck, at the same time calling it "indestructible." He continued:

"Except, of course, those plastic panels. This has never been a pavement princess for me (that's what the Tesla Roadster is for), but I try not to trash my $100k vehicles – that's what my 1973 Chevy 4x4 is for. Anyway, yeah, they are pretty indestructible, but watch out for those plastic panels (my front bumper is jacked, too."

He then shared pictures of the truck's damage, which doesn't look like that big of a deal. Aside from some small scratches that can barely be seen, you'd think there was nothing wrong with the truck at first glance. If you're like me you probably have some questions, mainly why the hell is this guy DoorDashing in a Cybertruck, and what did he mean when he said "punishment?"