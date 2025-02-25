Tesla Cybertruck Owner Punishing Himself By Doing DoorDash Damages His Truck While Off-Roading On A Delivery Run
Tesla Cybertruck owners are an interesting bunch, to say the least. I hate to make a blanket statement like that, but we've seen too many instances of Cybertruck-related behavior that is honestly strange. It's one thing to be a fan of a vehicle, but it's another to make that vehicle's ownership a part of your personality and entire being. Many of these owners are willing to do or put up with ridiculous things just to continue driving their Cybertrucks, too. From expecting and putting up with hate from other drivers to willingly dealing with horrible build quality and dangerous automated driving systems, owning a Cybertruck sounds like an unnecessarily stressful experience. Now we have one of the strangest Cybertruck stories yet, with one owner posting about how he damaged his truck off-roading while doing DoorDash deliveries, something that he only does as punishment to himself for eating too much fast food.
DoorDashing in a $100,000 electric pickup
This bizarre ordeal comes to us by way of the Cybertruck Owners Group on Facebook. Torque News reported on an owner's post detailing how he damaged his truck doing DoorDash deliveries, something you wouldn't imagine most Cybertruck owners would be bothered with. He described what happened on his delivery run, in which he drove through sagebrushes and then blasted down the freeway, for some reason:
"I Drove DoorDash last night (it's for punishment), and I ended up going off-road into the sagebrush. A lot of sagebrushes got stuck underneath, which was pretty noisy and screechy, but when I came out, I flew down the freeway (it was 12 a.m., so no vehicles were injured).
I Wound up hearing that horrible side scratch that typically would be digging into the paint/wrap by that tall sagebrush, but today, when I took it through the car wash, it looked pretty good.
In the post he tells other owners to be aware of the plastic parts of the truck, at the same time calling it "indestructible." He continued:
"Except, of course, those plastic panels. This has never been a pavement princess for me (that's what the Tesla Roadster is for), but I try not to trash my $100k vehicles – that's what my 1973 Chevy 4x4 is for.
Anyway, yeah, they are pretty indestructible, but watch out for those plastic panels (my front bumper is jacked, too."
He then shared pictures of the truck's damage, which doesn't look like that big of a deal. Aside from some small scratches that can barely be seen, you'd think there was nothing wrong with the truck at first glance. If you're like me you probably have some questions, mainly why the hell is this guy DoorDashing in a Cybertruck, and what did he mean when he said "punishment?"
This guy needs to learn self control
In what looks to be an edit to the original post for context, the owner explains his situation. He doesn't do DoorDash because he needs to. Why would he need to if he can afford a six-figure electric pickup that looks like its resolution is still loading? No, he does DoorDash as punishment to himself for eating fast food. He explains:
"Context added due to the questions about a CT owner doing DoorDash: IF I go to McDonalds, I have to DoorDash my meal (e.g. get a Big Mac meal for $13.00), I pretty much have to painstakingly deliver two DoorDash orders. You make about $6/trip. I have no clue how door dashers make any money off that (much less me with my CT), and I'm clearly losing money just on wear and tear and waste of my time. Thus the punishment – keeps me from going to McDonalds... I'm weird like this.... I also commit to 10 burpees for every 10 min I spend on social media. Again, I don't do DoorDash for the money."
Truly bizarre. Why not just, you know, be strong enough to not get fast food? While some may say that this post must be some kind of a joke, I doubt it is. The owner gave the same response to every person in the comments who wondered why he would DoorDash in his truck. When you take into account the strange behavior we've seen from other Cybertruck owners, this strange reasoning makes more sense in their world.