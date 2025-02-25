Want To Ditch Your Crappy Tesla For A Much Cooler EV? You Can Lease A Polestar 3 For Up To $20,000 Off

Even without the extra incentive, I'd be quick to recommend the Polestar 3 to anyone looking for a new EV, especially in its size and price class. Sized similarly to a Porsche Cayenne, and with a similarly sporty character, the 3 rides on the same platform as the Volvo EX90. The base model has one electric motor sending 299 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels, with a 7.5-second 0-to-60-mph time and an EPA range of up to 350 miles depending on wheel size. Dual-motor cars add a second motor at the front axle for all-wheel drive, upping total output to 489 hp and 620 lb-ft, and dropping the 0-to-60 time to 4.8 seconds. The dual-motor 3 doesn't take a huge range hit either, with up to 315 miles. A Performance pack upgrade for the dual-motor car gets you 517 hp and 671 lb-ft, a 4.5-second 0-to-60 time, and a 279-mile range.

As great as the Polestar 3 is to drive both around town and on a twisty road, it's the 3's design that I really love. It's a truly phenomenal looking thing both inside and out, with an aesthetic that's genuinely minimalist, unlike the barren bullsh*t that Tesla peddles. Its Android-based infotainment system should be fairly easy for Tesla drivers to adapt to as well; the 14.5-inch touchscreen looks really nice, offers built-in Google Maps and tons of apps, and Polestar gives its cars regular over-the-air updates to fix bugs and add features. The 3 also just gained broader phone-as-key capability, and the normal "key" is a keycard just like on Teslas.

One of the most appealing aspects to current Tesla owners may be the Polestar's charging capabilities. While every Polestar 3 still uses a CCS plug and not the NACS plug, you'll have access to more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. by using an adapter purchasable through Polestar's showrooms. The Polestar 3 can charge at up to 250 kW — the fastest that the vast majority of Supercharger stations can currently do anyway — good enough to go from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.