Your Tesla Can't See Ghosts, It Just Doesn't Recognize Tomb Stones

Your Tesla can do a lot of stuff these days: it can play games, work as a karaoke machine on wheels and, if it's a Cybertruck, let everyone around know that you're fine with whatever company boss Elon Musk is saying this week. One thing a Tesla definitely can't do, however, is spot ghosts.

Tesla owners around the world claim that their cars have picked up phantoms around them when they drive around town. Reports shared across social media show figures popping up on the dashboard in Tesla cars, which would normally show obstacles and hazards around the car. However, the people displayed on the dash aren't always real.

The phantom figures popping up on the dash led some owners to claim that their cars could see ghosts on the paths around them, reports Snopes. That's not the case, as I'm sure you're shocked to hear, and instead the spooky specters are merely a result of Tesla's camera systems having several flaws.