Musk's 'Pointless Bloodbath' At FAA Is Clumsy, Reckless And Will Likely Get People Killed

If all the recent air disasters have you worried about flying, the actions that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Trump are taking at the Federal Aviation Administration probably won't make you feel any better. In fact, if you simply stop flying altogether, that would be completely understandable. Last week, Musk and Trump fired hundreds of FAA employees, many of whom worked in vital safety roles. The firings have also left the agency feeling blindsided, as there appears to be no rhyme or reason behind who was fired and who wasn't, sources recently told Rolling Stone.

Among those fired were "multiple lawyers whose job was to help prevent pilots with drug and alcohol problems from getting in the cockpit," but Musk didn't stop there. He also fired Air Traffic control support staff who, once again, were doing actual important work. One fired staffer that Rolling Stone spoke to had previously worked to ensure "flight paths account for hazards like cranes and new buildings," while another "ensured that pilots are medically able and cleared to fly." Musk also got rid of "several attorneys who work to ensure that licensed pilots in the United States aren't putting the broader public in danger or hiding criminal records, health concerns, or serious addictions," a move that reportedly shocked even some Trump loyalists who looked forward to him crashing the DMV's economy.