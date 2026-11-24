Stellanis Confirms Nearly All Its Racing Programs Are Dead
Peugeot might have major racing victories in three different centuries, but that heritage wasn't enough to save its Le Mans Hypercar program. Stellantis announced on Monday that it's pulling the plug on all its factory motorsports programs, confirming last week's reports. The automotive giant won't fully shutter the motorsport division, hoping to still generate revenue from customer racing. The only projects to avoid the axe were its North American subsidiary's revived NASCAR efforts under the Dodge and Ram brands.
Stellantis stated it intends to "refocus its motorsport activities and resources on customer racing and high-performance vehicle development." Amid the company's dire financial situation, CEO Antonio Filosa set a goal early this year of $6.6 billion in cost savings by 2028. The decision was sudden for the programs. Peugeot planned to compete with an updated 9X8 in next year's FIA World Endurance Championship and had already begun testing the new prototype. With Alpine's previously announced departure, this means there will be no French manufacturer in the top class of the 2027 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Stellantis' Formula E teams get a Gen4 swan song
There were two silver linings to Stellantis' decision. First, the company will be continuing its customer racing programs. Second, the company's two Formula E teams will be allowed to contest the upcoming season. Citroën and Opel collaborated in developing new cars for the debut Gen4 campaign. These 800-horsepower machines will get a single season in the sun (or rain) before getting sent to the scrap heap. It's a similar situation to what happened to Lancia's WRC2 program, with the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale running its maiden season this year before Stellantis pulled the plug.
As much as some auto executives champion the "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" mentality, the exposure of being in a motorsport series only truly exists if you're competing in the front half of the field. Using Formula 1 as an example, Aston Martin and Cadillac might as well not exist to TV cameras unless their cars crash or get lapped by the leaders. Saving the Peugeot 9X8 program would be a hard sell for anyone because LMH went five years without winning a WEC race or finishing a Le Mans podium.