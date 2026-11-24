Peugeot might have major racing victories in three different centuries, but that heritage wasn't enough to save its Le Mans Hypercar program. Stellantis announced on Monday that it's pulling the plug on all its factory motorsports programs, confirming last week's reports. The automotive giant won't fully shutter the motorsport division, hoping to still generate revenue from customer racing. The only projects to avoid the axe were its North American subsidiary's revived NASCAR efforts under the Dodge and Ram brands.

Stellantis stated it intends to "refocus its motorsport activities and resources on customer racing and high-performance vehicle development." Amid the company's dire financial situation, CEO Antonio Filosa set a goal early this year of $6.6 billion in cost savings by 2028. The decision was sudden for the programs. Peugeot planned to compete with an updated 9X8 in next year's FIA World Endurance Championship and had already begun testing the new prototype. With Alpine's previously announced departure, this means there will be no French manufacturer in the top class of the 2027 24 Hours of Le Mans.