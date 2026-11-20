Stellantis Is Pulling Out Of Every Racing Series It Competes In Except NASCAR
Stellantis is about to throw in the towel on just about every single one of its motorsports endeavors other than NASCAR... which it just re-entered after a 14-year hiatus. On November 23, it's expected that the automaker will convene two extraordinary works council meetings with the ultimate outcome being a withdrawal. That means Peugeot would leave endurance racing (which admittedly hasn't been going too well), Citroën and Opel would drop out of Formula E, and Lancia's reborn rally team would bite the dust.
The moves come as the automaker cuts costs across the board at the behest of CEO Antonio Filosa, according to Reuters. He's doing what he can to turn the company around after years of falling sales and weakening profitability. Earlier this year, Filosa launched a broad efficiency drive, known as the "Value Creation Program," and it targets about $6.6 billion in cost savings by 2028. Autocar reports that Stellantis Motorsport costs about $330 million a year to run, and cutting it could help with Stellantis' finances in Europe, where it just lost $341 million in the third quarter alone.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened for Peugeot. Its former owners, PSA, quit the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 2012 in an effort to save cash, and it didn't rejoin until 2022.
Big bummer
It is, nevertheless, still strange timing. As I mentioned, Dodge just re-entered NASCAR. On top of that, French outlet L'Automobile reports that Peugeot has a redesigned 9x8 for its 2027 WEC endurance program and Citroën and Opel have been working on their new Gen4 car for Formula E with new technical partners. It's likely that the team that runs Citroën, MSG Racing, will continue with a new sponsor.
Hell, Open is technically making its debut in FE this upcoming season. It was just announced in March of this year when the brand signed a four-year contract to compete with the new Gen4 cars.
Lancia's WRC re-entry is another sacrificial lamb at the altar of financial prudence. The Lancia Corse HF team started in the WRC2 category this year, Autocar reports. It entered its gas-powered Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale, and it has even racked up a few wins. More likely than not, customer teams will continue to be supported, though.
Motorsports are usually what's first to get cut when an automaker is struggling. Earlier this year, Alpine dropped out of WEC, citing a tough market, and Porsche did the same thing back in 2025.