Stellantis is about to throw in the towel on just about every single one of its motorsports endeavors other than NASCAR... which it just re-entered after a 14-year hiatus. On November 23, it's expected that the automaker will convene two extraordinary works council meetings with the ultimate outcome being a withdrawal. That means Peugeot would leave endurance racing (which admittedly hasn't been going too well), Citroën and Opel would drop out of Formula E, and Lancia's reborn rally team would bite the dust.

The moves come as the automaker cuts costs across the board at the behest of CEO Antonio Filosa, according to Reuters. He's doing what he can to turn the company around after years of falling sales and weakening profitability. Earlier this year, Filosa launched a broad efficiency drive, known as the "Value Creation Program," and it targets about $6.6 billion in cost savings by 2028. Autocar reports that Stellantis Motorsport costs about $330 million a year to run, and cutting it could help with Stellantis' finances in Europe, where it just lost $341 million in the third quarter alone.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened for Peugeot. Its former owners, PSA, quit the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 2012 in an effort to save cash, and it didn't rejoin until 2022.