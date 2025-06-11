Formula E Wants To Know If 800 Horsepower, All-Wheel Drive And More Grip Is Enough To Make You Care
The FIA's all-electric open-wheel series seems to be moving from strength to strength these days. This season the series introduced its Gen 3 Evo car updates which saw the addition of all-wheel drive under certain circumstances, big power swings, and more grip for faster racing and better action than ever. On Tuesday the series dropped some hints about what's coming next year for the 2026/27 season, the series' 13th season, when it moves to an all-new Gen 4 platform, and the details are so juicy! I'm already a homer for Formula E, but if the series implements this new car properly, it could have the makings of the best open-wheel series on the planet. The new car hasn't been shown yet, just a few morsels regarding how it will be spec'd. Let's dive in.
A whole new generation with performance at its core!⚡️
Permanent 4WD
Low and high downforce aero configurations
600kW Power Output
700kW Regen
The latest Formula E car, developed by FIA and its suppliers, will launch in 2026 for the start of Season 13.
Back in 2024 Formula E announced that it would be moving to a few new suppliers for Gen 4 with an Italian company Podium AT making the spec battery stack for the cars, the front power train built by Marelli, and a new tire supplier in the form of Bridgestone. The chassis will continue to be built by Spark Racing Technology, Ferrari F1 team boss Frédéric Vasseur's side gig employed by the series since it launched in 2014. Manufacturers will still be allowed full control of manufacturing and deploying their own rear power units, motor controllers, gear reduction boxes, rear suspension, and software, as has been the case for a handful of seasons now.
The next-gen cars are going to be significantly quicker and faster than the ones they replace, with more mechanical and aerodynamic grip. Watch out Formula One, the electric series is coming to eat your lunch.
So what's new?
All-wheel drive
While the current Gen 3 Evo only allows drivers to select all-wheel drive during qualifying, a standing start, or while using the power-boosting Attack Mode, the next generation of car will have permanent all-wheel drive.
A lot more power
The series is upping the horsepower for Gen 4 with an incredible 804 horsepower under the right foot of each driver. The current car is limited to just 402 ponies during a regular race session, though that gets boosted to around 470 when all-wheel drive is deployed. The Gen 3 Evo is already capable of a 1.8-second 0-to-60 time, which is significantly quicker than even Formula One can manage, so imagine what they can do with another 334 horses.
More grip
Simply for marketing purposes, I'm sure Bridgestone coming in to the series wants to show that it builds a better Formula E race tire than current tire supplier Hankook, and will thus lobby for a stickier compound, fewer, larger tread blocks (or perhaps racing slicks?) and more lateral grip. In addition to new tires, Formula E is introducing the option of two new aero kits for Gen 4, one for high-downforce tracks and one for low-downforce tracks. I presume this will make top speeds at a track like Mexico City while increasing cornering speeds at the series' many tight street circuits.
More battery regen
The current regulations allow for Formula E drivers to recover energy under braking with the front and rear motors at a rate of 600 kW. Around half of the energy needed to complete an E-Prix is added to the battery pack during the race with regenerative braking. In fact the current cars barely have a rear brake rotor at all, just for emergency purposes, as almost all of the braking is done in the electric motor. For Season 13 that has been increased to 700 kW. The series is also currently deploying "flash charging" pit stops at certain rounds of the championship to add spice and variety to the racing, also currently at 600 kW. Presumably the series would increase the charging rate in Season 13 as well.
According to reports from Racer, test driver James Rossiter drove an early version of the Gen 4 car in a private series test at Spanish circuit Jarama last month. During that test the British driver ticked up at least 210 miles per hour on the circuit's short main straight."