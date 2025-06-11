Formula E Wants To Know If 800 Horsepower, All-Wheel Drive And More Grip Is Enough To Make You Care

All-wheel drive

While the current Gen 3 Evo only allows drivers to select all-wheel drive during qualifying, a standing start, or while using the power-boosting Attack Mode, the next generation of car will have permanent all-wheel drive.

A lot more power

The series is upping the horsepower for Gen 4 with an incredible 804 horsepower under the right foot of each driver. The current car is limited to just 402 ponies during a regular race session, though that gets boosted to around 470 when all-wheel drive is deployed. The Gen 3 Evo is already capable of a 1.8-second 0-to-60 time, which is significantly quicker than even Formula One can manage, so imagine what they can do with another 334 horses.

More grip

Simply for marketing purposes, I'm sure Bridgestone coming in to the series wants to show that it builds a better Formula E race tire than current tire supplier Hankook, and will thus lobby for a stickier compound, fewer, larger tread blocks (or perhaps racing slicks?) and more lateral grip. In addition to new tires, Formula E is introducing the option of two new aero kits for Gen 4, one for high-downforce tracks and one for low-downforce tracks. I presume this will make top speeds at a track like Mexico City while increasing cornering speeds at the series' many tight street circuits.

More battery regen

The current regulations allow for Formula E drivers to recover energy under braking with the front and rear motors at a rate of 600 kW. Around half of the energy needed to complete an E-Prix is added to the battery pack during the race with regenerative braking. In fact the current cars barely have a rear brake rotor at all, just for emergency purposes, as almost all of the braking is done in the electric motor. For Season 13 that has been increased to 700 kW. The series is also currently deploying "flash charging" pit stops at certain rounds of the championship to add spice and variety to the racing, also currently at 600 kW. Presumably the series would increase the charging rate in Season 13 as well.

According to reports from Racer, test driver James Rossiter drove an early version of the Gen 4 car in a private series test at Spanish circuit Jarama last month. During that test the British driver ticked up at least 210 miles per hour on the circuit's short main straight."