Aston Martin Honda Won't Race In Australian Grand Prix, Only Going So It Won't Get Fined

Aston Martin Racing's new Honda powertrains are underwhelming to say the least. Not only are the engines allegedly down some 80 horsepower to the rest of the cars on track, but the powertrains kept failing in pre-season testing. So many failures occurred, in fact, that Aston Martin says it doesn't have enough spare components on hand to even compete at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. According to Motorsport Italy, the team was considering its options to just sit out the race weekend altogether and regroup ahead of round two in China next week.

Because this would be a breach of the Concorde Agreement, and would come with a huge fine, Aston will be showing up to Melbourne prepared to run the minimum required laps. Honda has discovered that the vibrations of its turbocharged V6 engine are causing the hybrid batteries to fail after a surprisingly short number of laps. Motorsport Italy reports that Aston's solution to this issue is to bring both AMR26s to the race, "but the intention is to complete the minimum distance needed to line up for the race and stop after a few laps."

"We are aware that the test results indicate a very difficult and challenging situation," Ikuo Takeishi told Motorsport, head of HRC's four-wheel racing department. "Our engineers at Sakura and the track staff are working hard to make improvements."

Don't forget that Honda had abysmal reliability when it re-joined the roster of F1 engine suppliers with McLaren in 2015 as well. That abysmal season with McLaren was also driven by current Aston Martin racer Fernando Alonso, an unfortunate coincidence. He'll only need to turn about three laps this weekend in order to fulfill the letter of the team's necessary activities, but you can be sure those will be agonizing laps for the Spaniard.