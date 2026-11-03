Dodge Rejoins NASCAR Cup Series After 14-Year Absence

The entire Big Three will be battling for stock car supremacy in 2027. Dodge announced Monday that it will return to the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Kaulig Racing's pair of Dodge Chargers will be the first to compete in stock car racing's marquee series since the manufacturer's departure after the 2012 season. Plenty of questions remain after the announcement, including who will drive the entries and what the Gen 7 Charger's bodywork will look like.

The team partnering with Dodge was never a question. Kaulig Racing first paired up with Ram for the brand's return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season, fielding five Ram trucks. It's surprising how quickly Stellantis North America cobbled together a Cup program. NASCAR confirmed that Dodge completed its wind tunnel testing and will have its production body panels ready later this month. Tim Kuniskis, Stellantis' Head of American Brands, said: